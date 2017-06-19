CAE forecasts 255,000 new pilots needed by 2027, one-third in North America
A report by Montreal-based flight training provider CAE says airlines around the world will need 255,000 new commercial pilots over the next decade, a third of whom will be required in North America. CAE's report says there are about 290,000 commercial pilots working now, but 440,000 will be needed by 2027.
