Boeing's Insitu, Textron's AAI each win $475M defense contracts

Boeing's Insitu unit and Textron's AAI Corp. are each awarded $475M contracts for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services, the Department of Defense announces.

