Barron's Picks And Pans: Tech Stocks, Bank Stocks, GE And More

Other featured articles ponder what comes next for grocery stocks and why a management change at the top could be a good thing for an iconic conglomerate. "The Tech Stock Rally Will Be Right Back" by Ben Levisohn suggests that though investors have recently purged their portfolios of beloved tech stocks, for reasons that are elusive, Apple Inc. , Alphabet Inc and others will bounce back after a brief timeout, propelled by stellar earnings growth.

