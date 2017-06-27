BAE Systems and Leonardo to Collaborate on New Precision-guided...

BAE Systems and Leonardo anticipate offering new adaptations of Leonardo's Vulcano, a family of gun-launched munitions that exceed the performance of currently available precision-guided projectiles. )--BAE Systems and Leonardo have announced an initiative to pursue collaborations on new precision-guided solutions that will offer U.S. and allied military forces a range of low-risk, cost effective, advanced munitions for advanced, large caliber weapon systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.