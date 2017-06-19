ASBCA alters the definition of expressly unallowable costs implicating penalties
The Armed Service Board of Contract Appeals , in its recent decisions, continues to back away from its previous definition of expressly unallowable costs. In previous decisions, the ASBCA only found expressly unallowable costs when the cost was unallowable in all circumstances under the Federal Acquisition Regulation 31.205.
