AIRSHOW-Textron Systems introduces new drone at Paris Air Show

Textron Inc on Monday introduced at the Paris Air Show a next-generation drone, which offers improved combat capability over its widely-used unmanned aircraft system, Shadow. The new drone, Nightwarden Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System , developed by Textron Systems, a unit of Textron Inc, offers a maximum speed of 90 knots with a flight time of up to 15 hours and a payload capacity of 130 pounds, the company said.

