AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce exec says would weigh up China opportunities
Britain's Rolls-Royce would consider entering the market to provide engines for Chinese aircraft makers if the opportunity arises, an executive at the aerospace engineer said on Friday. China completed the maiden flight of its home-grown C919 passenger jet last month, entering a battle with Boeing and Airbus.
