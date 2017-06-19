AIRSHOW-Lockheed upbeat on foreign sales prospects of CH-53K helicopter
Lockheed Martin Corp sees strong export prospects for the CH-53K heavy-lift helicopter it is building for the U.S. Marine Corps, it said on Wednesday, citing interest from Germany and Israel and potentially Japan in coming years. Dan Schultz, president of Lockheed's Sikorsky helicopter unit, said the CH-53K King Stallion was performing better than expected in testing and had been approved by the Pentagon for full-rate production ahead of schedule.
