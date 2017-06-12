AIRSHOW-GE says planemakers calling for more CFM engines
Major planemakers are asking CFM International to provide an extra 800 engines between 2018 and 2020, spread between the current CFM56 model and the recently introduced LEAP model, the head of GE Aviation said on Monday. CFM produces engines exclusively for the Boeing 737 MAX family and competes with Pratt & Whitney to provide engines for the Airbus A320neo.
