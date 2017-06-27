Aircraft supplier LMI to retain identity even with new owner
The company on Tuesday said it has completed its acquisition of St. Louis-based LMI Aerospace, which has operations in Wichita, Cottonwood Falls, Fredonia and Lenexa. Sonaca previously operated in Wichita for 11 years as Sonaca NMF until it sold its facility at 9313 E. 39th St. North in 2014 to France-based Figeac Aero.
