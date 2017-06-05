2 Important Factors To Consider When ...

2 Important Factors To Consider When Thinking About General Electric's Dividend Prospects

The risk that General Electric may cut its dividend has been a hot topic over the last few weeks and some investors are really starting to believe that this industrial conglomerate will soon be paying a significantly lower dividend. I have actually received several emails/messages asking my thoughts on the topic, even after I recently published " GE: A Dividend Cut Is Not The Risk To Be Concerned About " , so I wanted to share with the rest of the Seeking Alpha community two important factors that should be considered when evaluating the likelihood of GE reducing its dividend in the near future.

