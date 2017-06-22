$1 million gift to Metro from Lockheed Martin sets up one-of-a-kind 3-D manufacturing lab
The new Aerospace and Engineering Sciences building at Metro State University of Denver will house the new Advanced Manufacturing Sciences Institute. The first private tenant is York Space Systems, which aims to mass produce 150 to 200 small satellites a year.
