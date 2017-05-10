UPDATE 1-Toronto transit agency buys 61 cars from Alstom, spurning Bombardier

May 12 Ontario transit agency Metrolinx said on Friday it is entering into an agreement to buy 61 light rail vehicles from French train maker Alstom, spurning its Canadian rival Bombardier Inc. Metrolinx, which is in a dispute with Bombardier over delivery delays on an existing contract, said in a statement that the steps taken with Alstom give the agency a "safety net if it turns out Bombardier is unable" to fulfill its contract. The agency, which manages public transportation in the metropolitan Toronto area, did not disclose a value for the order from Alstom, which would build the vehicles for two different projects, one of which is expected to be completed with cars from Bombardier.

