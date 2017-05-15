U.S. Senate Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Innovative Solutions for Infrastructure
On Tuesday, May 16, 2017 the Senate's Committee on Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a hearing titled "Leveraging Federal Funding; Innovative Solutions for Infrastructure." The stated purpose of the hearing is for Senators to examine the need for more public sector funding and private sector financing in the Federal Highway Program.
