The Real Story of Fired FBI Director James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump earlier this month. Since that time, the biased Democratic Party media has portrayed the director in a sympathetic tone because it matches the agenda they seek against their arch enemy, Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBlaze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC