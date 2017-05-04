The Mocoa Landslide in DigitalGlobe imagery

According to Wikipedia , during the pre-dawn hours of 1 April 2017, locally heavy rain triggered flash flooding and landslides in the city of Mocoa, Putumayo, Colombia, killing at least 316 people, injuring 332, and leaving 103 others missing. Technically, the tragedy was not a landslide but rather a mud-flow triggered by many landslides.

