Students from Huntington Beach, Buena Park get inside look at...

Dr. Lee Estes Blanton Jr., center, an orthopedic surgeon, performs a mock surgery to repair a meniscus tear during "Back To Play," an educational program for high school students at the Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Irvine, on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Students from Edison High School and Buena Park High School attended to learn about different medical careers.

