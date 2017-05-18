Saudis Said to Forge $6 Billion Lockh...

Saudis Said to Forge $6 Billion Lockheed Deal for Littoral Ships

13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Lockheed Martin Corp. has reached a $6 billion deal to sell Saudi Arabia four of its Littoral Combat Ships as U.S. President Donald Trump travels to the kingdom, people familiar with the transaction said. The final letter of agreement includes a better-armed version of the ships, support equipment, munitions and electronic-warfare systems, according to the people, who asked not to be identified in advance of an announcement that may come as early as Saturday morning Washington time.

