Saudi Aramco Signs 16 Pacts With 11 US Companies Valued at $50 Billion

Saudi Arabia welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump with agreements for deals worth tens of billions of dollars on Saturday as he embarked on his first state visit to the kingdom, which is undertaking unprecedented economic reforms. Oil giant Saudi Aramco said it signed 16 accords with 11 companies valued at about $50 billion.

