Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Stake Reduced by Hutchinson Capital Management CA
Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. by 42.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,468 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period.
