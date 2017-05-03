Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL, regulatory filings
Among other resolutio... )--VSE Corporation reported today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, for an annual payout rate... )--Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. today announced its financial results for the three months ended March ... )--Paramount Group, Inc., announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of Waterview, a 24-story, 647,000 sq... )--TIER REIT, Inc. , a Dallas-based real estate investment trust, announced today that its board of directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.18 per share of... )--Cinemark Holdings, Inc. , one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, today announced its participation at the following institutional inves... )--vTv Therapeutics Inc. , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of new orally administered ... (more)
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
