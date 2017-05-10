PM May says British hospitals not del...

PM May says British hospitals not deliberately targeted in cyber attack

May 12

May 12 Prime Minister Theresa May said that British hospitals had not been deliberately targeted in a cyber attack on Friday that had encompassed a number of different countries. "This was not targeted at the NHS, it's an international attack and a number of countries and organisations have been affected," May said.

