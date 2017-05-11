Pierre Beaudoin, scion of Bombardier ...

Pierre Beaudoin, scion of Bombardier founding family, quits executive role

Read more: Medincine Hat News

Pierre Beaudoin is relinquishing his role as Bombardier's executive chairman, marking the first time in 75 years that a member of the company's founding family won't be involved in the day-to-day operations of the plane and train maker. Beaudoin, who became a focal point of public anger and shareholder frustration over the issue of executive compensation, will step down from the position as of June 30 but remain non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

