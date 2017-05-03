Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces the Election...
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Jennifer R. Boykin to serve as executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division, effective July 1. She will succeed Matt Mulherin, who announced that he will retire on Aug. 1 after a 36-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding. Mulherin was named Newport News Shipbuilding's president in 2011 and is responsible for all engineering, operations and programs at the division, including the most complex ships in the world: nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC