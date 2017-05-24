Northrop Grumman demonstrates HAMMR multi-mission radar capability

The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation's Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar to demonstrate its multi-mission capability at the 2017 counter-rocket, artillery and mortar test at Yuma Proving Ground, Ariz., earlier this year. HAMMR is a multi-mission sensor that provides the war fighter with situational awareness, counter-fire operations, air defense, early warning and airspace management capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Aerotech News And Review.