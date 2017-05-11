Navy responds to first 50 layoffs of ...

Navy responds to first 50 layoffs of 300 at BAE Systems

Read more: Stars and Stripes

BAE Systems Norfolk shipyard laid off more than 50 workers on Friday, the first of an estimated 300 or so workers to be let go by the end of June. The cuts at BAE are on the leading edge of a wave of layoffs again projected to exceed 1,000 in the weeks to come, affecting the big ship-repair yards that maintain Navy surface ships, along with smaller subcontractors and vendors in the area.

