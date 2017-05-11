Navy responds to first 50 layoffs of 300 at BAE Systems
BAE Systems Norfolk shipyard laid off more than 50 workers on Friday, the first of an estimated 300 or so workers to be let go by the end of June. The cuts at BAE are on the leading edge of a wave of layoffs again projected to exceed 1,000 in the weeks to come, affecting the big ship-repair yards that maintain Navy surface ships, along with smaller subcontractors and vendors in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC