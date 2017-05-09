Multiple fire crews respond to boat f...

Multiple fire crews respond to boat fire in Stratford

12 hrs ago

Fire Crews from Stratford, Sikorsky Aircraft, and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to a boat fire adjacent to the Sikorsky property day with reports of 200 gallons of gasoline on board. Stratford Fire Department, Sikorsky Aircraft Fire Department and State Environmental Conservation Police responded to the call at 1:10 p.m. The 33ft 2007 Formula was being operated by Thomas White, an employee of Beacon Point Marina, when the vessel caught fire.

