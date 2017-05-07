Look Who's Buying Lockheed Martin's F...

Look Who's Buying Lockheed Martin's F-35 Now

Israel took possession of its first two F-35s when they touched down at an air force base in the Negev last December. Last week, three more of the Lockheed Martin jets arrived at the Nevatim Air Force Base, more than doubling the F-35 composition of Israel's "Golden Eagle" squadron to five fighters.

