Lockheed Martin gets order for Orlando-built sniper pods
Sikorsky helicopter, which as 1,200 employees in Palm Beach County, has agreed to be acquired by competitor Lockheed Martin Sikorsky helicopter, which as 1,200 employees in Palm Beach County, has agreed to be acquired by competitor Lockheed Martin The U.S. Air Force has called on Lockheed Martin to make more than a dozen of a line of targeting stations that are placed on fighter jets, making it easier for pilots to aim at targets in battle. The 14 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods that have been ordered are built at the company's Orlando-based Missiles and Fire Control facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC