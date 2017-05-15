Lockheed Martin gets order for Orland...

Lockheed Martin gets order for Orlando-built sniper pods

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Sikorsky helicopter, which as 1,200 employees in Palm Beach County, has agreed to be acquired by competitor Lockheed Martin Sikorsky helicopter, which as 1,200 employees in Palm Beach County, has agreed to be acquired by competitor Lockheed Martin The U.S. Air Force has called on Lockheed Martin to make more than a dozen of a line of targeting stations that are placed on fighter jets, making it easier for pilots to aim at targets in battle. The 14 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods that have been ordered are built at the company's Orlando-based Missiles and Fire Control facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,610 • Total comments across all topics: 281,039,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC