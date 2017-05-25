Honeywell Provides IoT Smart Grid Management to U.S. Utilities
Honeywell announced it will provide three power providers in the United States with managed smart grid services that offer a simpler way to manage very technical smart grid networks, and enable improved electricity service and reliability for their customers. The Honeywell subscription services offer an alternative for smaller utilities, which typically have fewer IT resources, that choose not to own and manage their own advanced metering infrastructure software.
Read more at Electric Energy Online.
