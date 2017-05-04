General Electric planning groundbreaking for new Boston site
The company said the campus located near downtown Boston will be home to about 800 GE employees as well as collaborators from "the innovation, startup and learning communities." Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Boston Mayor Martin Walsh will join GE Chairman and CEO Jeff Immelt at the Monday groundbreaking ceremony.
