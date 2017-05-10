GE "very supportive" of NAFTA, Mexico big part of growth-CEO

May 12 General Electric is "very supportive" of the North American Free Trade agreement and expects Mexico to be a big part of the company's growth plans in the future, chief executive Jeff Immelt said in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Friday. LIMA, May 12 Peru's economic growth in March will be "quite low" but is unlikely to be negative, after growing at the weakest pace in more than two years in February, central bank chief economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call on Friday.

