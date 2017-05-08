GE campus backers predict global impa...

GE campus backers predict global impacts for Boston

If you're looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo but don't want to break your diet, we've got a healthy alternative for you! BOSTON - As they milled around a parking lot on the Fort Point Channel on Monday morning, state and city officials used phrases like "global landmark" and "iconic location" to describe the office building that is expected to soon rise above the pavement. The site, situated on Necco Court between South Station and the city's Seaport District, will be the home of General Electric's planned "Innovation Point" campus.

