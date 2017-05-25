GaN-based AESA radar delivers high reliabilty, 360-degree capability

The latest integrated air and missile defense radar from Raytheon Company based on GaN technology - an Active Electronically Scanned Array proposed upgrade to the Patriota Air and Missile Defense, has surpassed more than 1,000 hours of operation in just over a year, which is half the time of a typical testing program. During the course of the 1,000 hours, Raytheon's GaN-based AESA prototype radar routinely demonstrated 360-degree capability by working together with a second GaN-based AESA antenna that was pointed in a different direction.

