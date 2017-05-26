Florida student accused of changing grade from F to B

A 22-year-old man is accused by UCF Police of illegally logging into a UCF computer and changing his grade in an engineering class A University of Central Florida student is facing a felony charge for allegedly hacking into the school system to change an F grade to a B. Police say Ammar turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, however, he was reportedly uncooperative during questioning. Police revealed that school officials were tipped off when Ammar's Electronics I professor, Chung Young Chan, received an unexpected email confirmation from the program he logs students' grades with.

