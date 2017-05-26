Florida student accused of changing grade from F to B
A 22-year-old man is accused by UCF Police of illegally logging into a UCF computer and changing his grade in an engineering class A University of Central Florida student is facing a felony charge for allegedly hacking into the school system to change an F grade to a B. Police say Ammar turned himself in Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, however, he was reportedly uncooperative during questioning. Police revealed that school officials were tipped off when Ammar's Electronics I professor, Chung Young Chan, received an unexpected email confirmation from the program he logs students' grades with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC