Energy Management System Industry Grow at USD 89 Billion by 2023
Energy Management System Market is expected to grow at USD ~89 Billion by 2023, at ~18% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 Key Players : Honeywell International , Cisco Systems , International Business Machines Corporation , Siemens AG , Eaton Corporation , CA Technologies , Emerson Electric Company , Daikin " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy Management System Market is growing rapidly over 18% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~89 billion by the end of forecast period. Market Highlights Energy management system is the system that monitors and conserves energy in a building or an organization.
