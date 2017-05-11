Deutsche Bank cuts targets on UK aerospace&defence names on pound strength
Analysts at Deutsche Bank trimmed their earnings per share estimates and target prices for UK aerospace and defence names in light of the recent strength in the pound. The analysts bumped up their forecast for the cable exchange rate from 1.25 to 1.30, resulting in 3% 2020 EPS downgrades for Rolls Royce, Meggitt and Ultra Electronics - the worst affected of the lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
Find what you want!
Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC