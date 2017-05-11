Deutsche Bank cuts targets on UK aerospace&defence names on pound strength

Analysts at Deutsche Bank trimmed their earnings per share estimates and target prices for UK aerospace and defence names in light of the recent strength in the pound. The analysts bumped up their forecast for the cable exchange rate from 1.25 to 1.30, resulting in 3% 2020 EPS downgrades for Rolls Royce, Meggitt and Ultra Electronics - the worst affected of the lot.

