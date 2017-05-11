Defense Stocks Lift Wall Street After...

Defense Stocks Lift Wall Street After Trump's Visit to Saudi Arabia, Boeing Leads Dow

Read more: TheStreet.com

Defense stocks lifted Wall Street to begin the week after Donald Trump's first leg of a trip abroad resulted in billions of dollars' worth of deals. The S&P 500 was up 0.48%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.44%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Chicago, IL

