Dassault Selects Honeywell's JetWave System As Preferred High-Speed Wi-Fi Option For New Falcons
A Honeywell announced today that its high speed broadband Wi Fi system, designed to provide aircraft with Internet speeds similar to those in homes and offices is now an option for new Dassault Falcon business jets. The system can also be installed on planes already in service.
