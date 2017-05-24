Climate Change Research, Flood Mapping Funds Take Hit in Proposed Trump Budget

President Donald Trump's first budget request to Congress would cut or eliminate a range of programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well those helping communities prepare for more intense flooding or hurricanes expected to result from climate change. The scope of climate funding established under President Barack Obama is broad, and Trump's budget took aim at much of it: It terminates a National Aeronautics and Space Administration program to launch satellites to measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and slashes grants to help local communities cope with the increasing risks of a natural disaster.

