Climate Change Research, Flood Mappin...

Climate Change Research, Flood Mapping Funds Take Hit in Proposed Trump Budget

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

President Donald Trump's first budget request to Congress would cut or eliminate a range of programs designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as well those helping communities prepare for more intense flooding or hurricanes expected to result from climate change. The scope of climate funding established under President Barack Obama is broad, and Trump's budget took aim at much of it: It terminates a National Aeronautics and Space Administration program to launch satellites to measure carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and slashes grants to help local communities cope with the increasing risks of a natural disaster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13) Mar '17 joe in pa 48
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Mar '17 shubert 5,493
Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12) Mar '17 magic master 12345 4
News Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09) Mar '17 G Carter 87
News AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no... Feb '17 SirPrize 2
News Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12) Feb '17 Ben 7
News Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07) Jan '17 jameshickok 42
See all Aerospace-Defense Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aerospace-Defense Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC