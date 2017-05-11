Chrystia Freeland: 'There will be consequences' for Boeing amid aerospace trade spat

Canada's minister of foreign affairs says "there will be consequences" for American aerospace giant Boeing after a trade spat with Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. erupted earlier this week. In an interview with The West Block 's Vassy Kapelos, Chrystia Freeland said Boeing's recent claim that its rival's subsidies from the Canadian government allow Bombardier to sell C-Series planes at below-market prices is "very clearly a protectionist effort to keep the C-Series out of the U.S. market."

