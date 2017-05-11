Chrystia Freeland: 'There will be consequences' for Boeing amid aerospace trade spat
Canada's minister of foreign affairs says "there will be consequences" for American aerospace giant Boeing after a trade spat with Montreal-based Bombardier Inc. erupted earlier this week. In an interview with The West Block 's Vassy Kapelos, Chrystia Freeland said Boeing's recent claim that its rival's subsidies from the Canadian government allow Bombardier to sell C-Series planes at below-market prices is "very clearly a protectionist effort to keep the C-Series out of the U.S. market."
Aerospace-Defense Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GE to shift work, jobs to Fort Worth locomotive... (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|joe in pa
|48
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|shubert
|5,493
|Appliance Repair Service in Los Angeles (Dec '12)
|Mar '17
|magic master 12345
|4
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
|AIRSHOW-Foreign jet makers need their govt's no...
|Feb '17
|SirPrize
|2
|Sikorsky to close upstate NY plant, cut 570 jobs (Sep '12)
|Feb '17
|Ben
|7
|Honeywell shuts Teterboro aviation plant (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|jameshickok
|42
