Canada's largest pension fund manager votes against Bombardier pay policy
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has joined several large institutional investors in withholding support for the re-election of Bombardier's executive chairman and opposing the company's executive compensation plan. The CPPIB, which manages Canada's largest retirement fund, is withholding its vote for Pierre Beaudoin and two other director nominees recommended by the board of the Montreal-based firm.
