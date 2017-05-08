Caisse votes against Bombardier compe...

Caisse votes against Bombardier compensation, abstains from supporting Beaudoin

The Caisse de depot says it has voted against Bombardier's executive compensation plan in a say-on-pay resolution to be decided at the company's annual meeting on Thursday. The Quebec pension fund manager, which owns shares and is a partner in the company's railway division, says it has also abstained from supporting the re-election of Bombardier executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin.

