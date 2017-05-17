Bombardier awards IBM 6-year contract to improve its IT operations
Bombardier Inc. says it has awarded a six-year contract with IBM worth about $700 million to improve its information technology operations in its rail and aerospace operations. The Montreal-based company says the deal spans 47 countries and is expected to generate savings and improve Bombardier's global IT organization.
