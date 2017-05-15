Bloomberg: Trump's defense budget adds little to big ticket programs
Pres. Trump is expected to propose a $603B defense budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 that would add one warship but no more F-35 and Super Hornet jets than the Obama administration had projected, Bloomberg reports, citing government officials. The proposal reportedly sticks with Pres.
