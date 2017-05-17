Big guns: First modern 155 mm artillery guns to land in India after the Bofors scandal of 1980s
NEW DELHI: India has now exorcised the ominous Bofors ghost haunting its artillery modernization plans for the last 30 years. In the first modern 155mm artillery guns to be inducted by the Army since the 1980s, two of the 145 M-777 ultra-light howitzers ordered from the US will touch down here on Thursday morning.
