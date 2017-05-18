BAE Systems to lay off 200 to 300 workers Read Story Staff
Karl Johnson, the spokesperson for BAE Systems, told 13News Now 50 people were laid off on Friday. About 250 more will be laid off before the end of June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
