BAE partners with Czech firm on mortar system

BAE Systems has entered into a partnership with the Czech defense contractor Ray Services to deliver parts for the Swedish armed-forces mortar system Mjolner, the company announced on Tuesday. "The agreement with Ray Service demonstrates our commitment to deliver a world-class CV90 offering through close cooperation with Czech industry in order to meet the Czech Army's IFV requirement," Peter Nygren, director of business development at BAE Systems Hagglunds, said in a press release .

