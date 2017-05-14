B/E Aerospace Inc (BEAV) Position Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.
Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of B/E Aerospace Inc by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period.
