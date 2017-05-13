Arvest Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc.
Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 125,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period.
